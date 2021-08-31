Short Interest in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Grows By 23.8%

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 341,100 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the July 29th total of 275,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Huttig Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:HBP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. Huttig Building Products has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.53.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBP. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the second quarter valued at $1,482,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the second quarter worth about $448,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huttig Building Products by 547.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 48,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

