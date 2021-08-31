Short Interest in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Decreases By 31.1%

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 730,700 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the July 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

IBOC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,161. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.25. International Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares by 203.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2,465.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

