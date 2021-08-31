Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declines By 41.3%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the July 29th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VTN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 28,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,967. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

