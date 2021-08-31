Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Increases By 38.8%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the July 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ITOCHU stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.04. 12,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,461. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. ITOCHU has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities research analysts expect that ITOCHU will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOCY. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 34.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares during the period. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.