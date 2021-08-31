Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Decreases By 18.4%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the July 29th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 318,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 199,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1,640.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,550 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

