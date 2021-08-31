Short Interest in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Drops By 21.2%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the July 29th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kelso Technologies by 769.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelso Technologies by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31,868 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Kelso Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

Shares of Kelso Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. 141,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,138. Kelso Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.