Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Drops By 36.4%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KNCAY stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.06. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.