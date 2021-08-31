Short Interest in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Declines By 27.1%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the July 29th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,028 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,455,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,269 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,947. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVI. KeyCorp raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

