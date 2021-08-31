Short Interest in nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Grows By 35.3%

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of nDivision stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. 25,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,736. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57. nDivision has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

nDivision Company Profile

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

