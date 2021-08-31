Short Interest in NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Increases By 76.3%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the July 29th total of 192,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,397.0 days.

NIPNF opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. NEC has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.84.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NEC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

