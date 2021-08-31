Short Interest in Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Increases By 64.6%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,000 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the July 29th total of 803,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,652.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTXVF opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

