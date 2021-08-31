Short Interest in Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Increases By 64.6%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,000 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the July 29th total of 803,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,652.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NTXVF opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.
Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile
