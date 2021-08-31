Short Interest in Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Rises By 39.2%

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the July 29th total of 225,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS NJDCY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 59,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.04. Nidec has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $36.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Nidec had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Nidec Company Profile

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

