Short Interest in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Increases By 39.4%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the July 29th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTTYY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 59,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,524. The stock has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.23. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.