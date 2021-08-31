Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Decreases By 19.5%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 29th total of 103,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IX shares. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of NYSE IX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,661. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79. ORIX has a 52 week low of $58.18 and a 52 week high of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
