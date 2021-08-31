Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Decreases By 19.5%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 29th total of 103,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IX shares. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get ORIX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,661. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79. ORIX has a 52 week low of $58.18 and a 52 week high of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in ORIX in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.