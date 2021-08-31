Short Interest in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Decreases By 19.4%

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

PZZA stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,086. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $130.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after acquiring an additional 431,113 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after buying an additional 271,547 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 233,947 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 209,916 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after purchasing an additional 167,552 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

