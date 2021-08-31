Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Increases By 29.7%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the July 29th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 193,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,093. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $16.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

