Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Declines By 29.3%

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the July 29th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SNPHY stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPHY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Santen Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upgraded Santen Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

