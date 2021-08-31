Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Declines By 29.3%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the July 29th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SNPHY stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPHY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Santen Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upgraded Santen Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

