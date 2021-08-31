Short Interest in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Drops By 35.4%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SRL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. 10,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,165. Scully Royalty has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its holdings in Scully Royalty by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 245,922 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 779,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

