Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Decreases By 20.0%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. Sumco has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $747.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

