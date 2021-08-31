Short Interest in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Drops By 23.7%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 753,300 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the July 29th total of 987,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,511.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SEB Equity Research cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pareto Securities raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:BIOVF traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. 1,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

