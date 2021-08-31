Short Interest in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Increases By 37.8%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the July 29th total of 5,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE TS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $20.12. 1,259,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,995. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

