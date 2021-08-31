Short Interest in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expands By 34.5%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the July 29th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,284,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,123. The AZEK has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -531.06 and a beta of 1.48.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

