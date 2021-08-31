Short Interest in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Declines By 29.4%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the July 29th total of 295,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLSA. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.