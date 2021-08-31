Short Interest in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Declines By 24.1%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the July 29th total of 3,940,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Translate Bio by 103.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,225,000 after purchasing an additional 354,602 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TBIO shares. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair cut Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.