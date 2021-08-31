Short Interest in Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Declines By 25.0%

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS TKLS opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Trutankless has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

About Trutankless

Trutankless, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale, research, and development of smart electric tank less water heater. The company was founded on March 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

