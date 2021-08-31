Short Interest in Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Declines By 25.0%

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
OTCMKTS TKLS opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Trutankless has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.
About Trutankless
