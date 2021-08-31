Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Rises By 53.8%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YARIY shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

