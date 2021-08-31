SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.00

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.46), with a volume of 8410207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

SRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £312.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.45.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

