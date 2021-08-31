Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.32. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $73.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $81.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.