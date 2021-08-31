Skylight Health Group’s (SLHG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skylight Health Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SLHG opened at $2.97 on Monday. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $114.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative net margin of 63.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

