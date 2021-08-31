Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $30.95 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,462 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 1.5% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $30,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $219,606.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,135,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,306. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $164.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.30 and a 200 day moving average of $137.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.