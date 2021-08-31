Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $47.69 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 2.3% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $47,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.43.

Shares of PH stock traded down $4.88 on Tuesday, reaching $296.67. 1,408,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,686. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.13 and a 200-day moving average of $304.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.