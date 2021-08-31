Smith Asset Management Group LP Increases Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 36,640.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTM shares. Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

TTM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,187. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.00. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

