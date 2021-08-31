Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowers Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $25,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 299.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

AMP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

