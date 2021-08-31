Smith Asset Management Group LP Takes $685,000 Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.52. 304,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

