Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Down 36.1% in August

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the July 29th total of 407,800 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $168,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Socket Mobile by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. 2,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,425. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. Socket Mobile has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 million, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 14.95%.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.