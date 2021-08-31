SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.78. 450,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.25 and its 200 day moving average is $266.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 114.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,827. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after buying an additional 538,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,999 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.