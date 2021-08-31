Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the July 29th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

OTCMKTS SLSSF opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Solaris Resources has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

SLSSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Solaris Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Solaris Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

