Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to post sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 145.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 46.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 90,412 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 17.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.30. 290,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,364. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

