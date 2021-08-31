Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,340 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $37,776,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at about $24,361,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at about $18,330,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 151.6% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 395,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,145,000 after purchasing an additional 238,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of SWX opened at $70.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.25. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

