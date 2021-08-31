Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 12,859 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,859 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 347,700 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,295,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 204,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 603,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 90,056 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

