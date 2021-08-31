Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 48,566 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,566 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.21% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,727,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,935,000 after purchasing an additional 173,249 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 107,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25.

