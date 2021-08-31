Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 6,810 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 10.2% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 662,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after purchasing an additional 61,395 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 545,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $137.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average of $136.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

