SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.22

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.22 and last traded at $112.13, with a volume of 1911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,261,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,164 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 342.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 168,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

