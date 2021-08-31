SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 785,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,587,000 after acquiring an additional 41,538 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,635,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 55,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 229,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

