SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,055 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $41,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 919.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 362,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 327,075 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 161,285 shares during the last quarter.

SPIP opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $31.83.

