Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Down 25.3% in August

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the July 29th total of 336,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 761,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Star Equity stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.19.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.66). Star Equity had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

