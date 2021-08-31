StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

SRT stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. StarTek has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $244.79 million, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.41.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StarTek will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aparup Sengupta acquired 10,000 shares of StarTek stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,233 shares of company stock valued at $99,072 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 66.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 1,606.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

