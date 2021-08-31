Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

NYSE SCM opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $253.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 795,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 264,926 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.