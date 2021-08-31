STERIS plc (STE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

STERIS has increased its dividend payment by 30.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. STERIS has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STERIS to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS stock opened at $214.62 on Tuesday. STERIS has a 12-month low of $155.99 and a 12-month high of $226.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. STERIS’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.