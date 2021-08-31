Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,714 put options on the company. This is an increase of 640% compared to the average volume of 367 put options.

NYSE:BWA opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,630,000 after acquiring an additional 208,441 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $942,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,493.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

